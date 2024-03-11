Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.57 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WRB. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

WRB opened at $84.40 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

