Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,230 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $133.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $136.96.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

