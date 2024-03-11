Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.6 %

TSCO stock opened at $250.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $255.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

