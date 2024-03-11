Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,574 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $251.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.81 and a 200 day moving average of $227.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,785 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,136 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

