Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $106.12 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

