Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.95 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,399 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.93 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.90.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

