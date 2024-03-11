Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $127.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

