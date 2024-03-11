Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.55% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $48.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $48.64.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

