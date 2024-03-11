Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.29% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RODM. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $177,860,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,204,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,680,000 after acquiring an additional 382,614 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,646,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 345,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,445,000.

RODM opened at $27.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $28.07.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

