Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 302 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,838 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,536,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $355,186,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,007,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $278,892,000 after acquiring an additional 482,133 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $163.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $194.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,272,215.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,272,215.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,225,831 shares of company stock valued at $688,470,466. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

