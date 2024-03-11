Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 58,022 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,120 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,022 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,927,000 after buying an additional 638,544 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after buying an additional 409,479 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $43.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The company has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. Analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

