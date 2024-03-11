Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,260 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of AutoNation worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 529.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 198.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $1,525,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $149.01 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.26 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $477,093.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $477,093.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,465 shares of company stock worth $72,567,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

