Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,525 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.31% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $46.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

