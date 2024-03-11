Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,212 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

