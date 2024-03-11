Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,547 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

