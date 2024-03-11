Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 69,072 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 69,072 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.22% of Alphatec worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Alphatec by 33.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Alphatec by 167.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alphatec by 16.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,554,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after purchasing an additional 218,066 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at about $3,195,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alphatec by 21.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $12.80 on Monday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,617,293.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,617,293.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 11,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $183,512.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,256,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,745. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

