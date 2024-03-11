Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 8,590 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICVT opened at $78.67 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.57.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

