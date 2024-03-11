Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 9,864 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,887 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,840,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,393 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $166,457.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,074 shares in the company, valued at $25,348,377.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,800 shares of company stock worth $8,122,949. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 92.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

