Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $4.32 Million Position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 17.81% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $106,000.

NYSEARCA LQDB opened at $85.69 on Monday. iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $87.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.50.

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

