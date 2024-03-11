Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $4.60 Million Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 195,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.79% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PWZ opened at $25.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

