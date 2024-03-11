Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,264 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.83% of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $83.13 on Monday. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.48 and a 12-month high of $84.78. The company has a market cap of $758.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.27.

About American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

