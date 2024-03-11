Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,698 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of A. O. Smith worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $85.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $87.60.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

