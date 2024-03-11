Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.70. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.84.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

