MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0367 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MFV stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. MFS Special Value Trust has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 137,399 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

