MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0367 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS Special Value Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of MFV stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. MFS Special Value Trust has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
