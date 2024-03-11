MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

MDXG stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.57. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $9.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66.

In other news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,359,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,118,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,567,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,480,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,480,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after purchasing an additional 207,207 shares during the period. 43.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

