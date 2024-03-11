Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of Molina Healthcare worth $27,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $392.63 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $410.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $380.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.13.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.91.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

