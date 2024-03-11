Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,229 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 71.91%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.