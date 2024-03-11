Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nerdy were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,259,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nerdy by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,946,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nerdy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 903,471 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Nerdy by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,012,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 779,353 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nerdy by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 664,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 41,896 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $131,134.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,505,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 41,896 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $131,134.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,505,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $94,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,547,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,994 shares of company stock worth $320,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRDY opened at $2.78 on Monday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

