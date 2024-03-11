Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ED opened at $90.12 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

