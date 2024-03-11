Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AMETEK by 643.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after buying an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMETEK by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after buying an additional 1,774,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,746,000 after buying an additional 870,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth $90,248,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AME stock opened at $181.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $182.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. AMETEK's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

