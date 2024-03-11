Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000.

VTWG opened at $195.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.06. The company has a market capitalization of $908.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.12 and a 52 week high of $199.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

