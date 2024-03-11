Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,570,906 shares of company stock worth $383,420,768. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $60.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average of $60.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

