Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $3,682,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $1,249,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $3,485.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,566.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,277.13. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,383.18 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,491. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

