Morgan Stanley Acquires 113,437 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.25% of Casey’s General Stores worth $430,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.22.

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $302.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.86 and a 200 day moving average of $275.77. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $314.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

