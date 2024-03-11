Morgan Stanley Acquires 39,510 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.15% of Truist Financial worth $439,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,626,000 after buying an additional 181,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,700,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,258,000 after buying an additional 740,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $37.44 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.