Morgan Stanley Acquires 48,095 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.28% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $465,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $561.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $549.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

