Morgan Stanley Acquires 850,326 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.03% of Kraft Heinz worth $423,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 233.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $34.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

