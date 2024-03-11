Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 89,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.95% of Diamondback Energy worth $541,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $183.29 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $185.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.53.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

