Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,989 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $452,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,174,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $612,000.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $171.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.02 and a 52 week high of $174.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

