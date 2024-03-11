Morgan Stanley Buys 108,548 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,664,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of Fortinet worth $508,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $71.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,918. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

