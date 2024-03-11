Morgan Stanley Buys 1,514,744 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,686,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.16% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $429,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.45. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $49.71.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

