Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,292,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 501,714 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.47% of Agilent Technologies worth $479,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,830,344,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,729 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,076,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,238,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,009,000 after purchasing an additional 174,439 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $147.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.83. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $151.58.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,568,576.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

