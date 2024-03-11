Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,685,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.79% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $477,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $83.54 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

