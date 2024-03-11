Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,582,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337,168 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.50% of Fastenal worth $468,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST opened at $75.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.44. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $7,289,316 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

