Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,201,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.02% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $438,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 806,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,666 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 188,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,870,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $491,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $101.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.25 and a 200-day moving average of $91.03. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $102.84.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

