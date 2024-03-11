Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.22% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $437,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,642,000 after acquiring an additional 336,605 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,324,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 85,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $231.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $234.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

