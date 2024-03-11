Morgan Stanley Has $442.75 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.96% of Public Storage worth $442,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Public Storage by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Public Storage by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $293.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.73.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

