Morgan Stanley Has $451.57 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Hess worth $451,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,985,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 564,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,361,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Hess by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,975,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,230,000 after buying an additional 307,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HES. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.57.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,457,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,877 shares of company stock valued at $20,707,982 in the last ninety days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HES opened at $144.88 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.