Morgan Stanley Has $461.87 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,723 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.19% of TE Connectivity worth $461,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

TEL opened at $140.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

