Morgan Stanley Has $475.60 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,823,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,499 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Morgan Stanley worth $475,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 57,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 162,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $87.04 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $142.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

